France, a seemingly magical land where after-work emails are strictly verboten and wasting food is an unlawful act, has officially given the boot to potentially harmful chemicals in outdoor places where young children, crucial pollinators and the general public frequently gather.

As reported by the Associated Press, the pesticide-banning ordinance applies to all public parks, gardens and forests including famed Parisian green spaces like Jardin des Tuileries, Bois de Vincennes and Jardin de Luxembourg. For now, pesticides can still be freely used — but one would hope in careful moderation — at French cemeteries. In 2019, the law will expand from public green spaces to private gardens. While private residential gardens tend to be more compact than their public brethren, rates of pesticide abuse and misuse in public spaces is generally tend to be higher and, in turn, pose a higher risk to vulnerable critters such as bees.

Last spring, French parliament voted to usher in a controversial bill calling for an outright ban on neonicotinoid-based pesticides in both agricultural and non-agricultural settings. Although experts have linked neonicotinoids to large-scale bee die-offs in Europe and beyond, opponents of the widespread ban warn that such extensive limitations would ultimately be detrimental to the livelihood of French farmers. Groups rallying against an outright ban on pesticides including farming organizations and agricultural chemical behemoth Bayer, which has never outright denied that European honeybees are in peril but has aggressively downplayed the role that neonicotinoids have in the matter.

France, by the way, is the second largest user of pesticides in Europe, second only to Spain. A significant amount of chemical pesticides are applied to vineyards in the country’s famed wine-producing regions, although the market for wine produced sans pesticides is growing steadily.

An anti-pesticide campaign

Organic wine and the plight of bees aside, the protection of human health has also been a top concern in France’s anti-pesticide movement. In May 2016, the small farming community of Saint-Jean in Haute-Garrone, southwestern France, became the first French town to ban pesticide use within 50 meters (164 feet) of private homes.

Saint-Jean’s trailblazing anti-pesticide crusade was led by doctor and deputy mayor Gerard Bapt, who links pesticide use to a wide array of serious ailments including cancer:

Research shows that people living near areas where pesticides are used are more affected by some diseases: endocrinal hormone disruption, diabetes and obesity, hormone-dependent cancers, cancer of the blood, male and female fertility problems and birth defects.



Recently pesticides were sprayed next to homes where vulnerable people such as pregnant women or young children might have been exposed. The pesticides used are found in water, with traces of pesticides in nine out of 10 rivers and streams in France.

As far as banning pesticides in non-agricultural environments such as public parks and gardens, it would appear that France is the first place to enact such a measure on a nationwide level. Individual cities, however, have been striving to reduce — or completely eliminate — pesticides in parks and public green spaces for some time now.

Seattle Parks and Recreation, for example, boasts an extensive pesticide reduction scheme, which includes designated Pesticide-free Parks, which, as described, feature landscapes that are not treated with pesticides. Spread out across the city, a total of 14 Seattle parks have been completely pesticide-free since 2001, with plans to expand that number to 22. And while some parks are still treated with chemical pesticides, all Seattle Parks and Recreation-maintained spaces are free of neonictotoid-based insecticides. The city’s neonicotoid-free status earned it designation as a Bee City, U.S.A. in May 2015.

Back in France, the country’s new enacted ban on pesticides in public parks and gardens is just one several environmental-minded national measures including a groundbreaking ban of disposable plastic plates, cups and cutlery.