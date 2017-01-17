When was the last time you sat down in the woods and breathed in the magic of nature? Donni Webber, a mom of two and the blogger behind The Magic Onions, has made a lifestyle out it, and she wants to help others do the same.

Webber is a fairy gardener. And if you're looking for a kid-friendly way to enjoy the outdoors, Webber's blog will inspire you to connect with your children and with nature by building an enchanting fairy garden.

Turn your next walk in the woods into a magical adventure by taking the time to craft a fairy house. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

Webber started her blog in 2009 as a way to stay connected with far-away family and friends. But she soon realized that there were others who, like her, enjoyed following a more magical path in life. Eight years laters, her site has been visited more than 9 million times, and Webber has built a community with like-minded folks who seek out the magic and wonder of nature and hope to pass it on to their children.

A book to offer more ideas

Webber says making this fairy bedroom helps 'melt the stress away.' The link at right offers more detailed views. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

Webber's fairy gardens have become so popular that the blogger recently released a new book, "Magical Miniature Gardens & Homes: Create Tiny Worlds of Fairy Magic & Delight with Natural, Handmade Décor," to help others find their own outdoor magic.

No garden? Bring the fairies indoors with a teacup fairy garden you build yourself. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

In her book and on her website, Webber shares examples of fairy gardens and takes readers through the step-by-step process of building their own fairy gardens in their backyards, at a local park, or even indoors using something like a teacup, a soup bowl or a shoebox. The first tip that this professional fairy gardener gives to any new prospect is to "slow down and cherish each step of the fairy garden process."

A string of lights and meticulous attention to detail bring out the magic in this fairy house. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

This is serious attention to detail. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

Make the details your own

Webber is obviously a talented fairy gardener, embellishing her designs with lots of extra touches, like handmade signs, drawings, and banners. But as she notes in her book "fairy gardening is all about getting creative with simple materials that you can forage from nature such as pebbles, pine cones, acorns, and small shells."

This is a garden within a fairy garden. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

Looks like a good year for pumpkins and lettuce in this garden. (Photo: Donni Webber/The Magic Onions)

Perhaps her best tip for anyone interesting in trying fairy gardening is to "find fairy garden magic by being able and willing to suspend your own disbelief."

Ready to get started? Check out Webber's blog and book for lots of pro tips, design ideas and easy tutorials to set you and your creativity in motion.