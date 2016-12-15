If we told you that listening to two old Welsh farmers recount the good ol' days might just become the highlight of your day, would you believe us?

For whatever reason, whether it's their charm, genuine brotherly love, or endearing/confounding Welsh dialect, Howell and Gerwyn George have mesmerized nearly everyone who has given up a few moments to watch them reminisce.

"They don't make boys like that any more, more is the pity!!!," said one commenter on Facebook. "Quality, pleasure to watch."

"I could listen to this pair all day long...," said another.



In the 18-minute video, the George brothers discuss everything from livestock to family and changing agricultural practices. Everything is interjected with anecdotes that invariably lead to one or both of the men to erupt into laughter. Several times, I found myself laughing without even knowing what in the world they were saying.

But enough gab from us; we'll gladly let Howell and Gerwyn take over the conversation. Someone throw these two a reality television contract.