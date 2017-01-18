There's nothing like taking in the nature constructed around a garden pond. It's a soothing spot for relaxation and reflection, and it's no longer just for humans.

Using a few leg stands and a glass tank, one man constructed what he called a "panorama suite" for his fish. After placing the structure in his pond, the man filled it with water so the fish could swim up and take in their new view. Now the fish can relax dockside and enjoy all the perks of a garden pond (and their human caretaker can also enjoy looking at the fish with a bit more clarity; the inverted aquarium works both ways!)