Bees go silent during a total solar eclipse
A new study reveals how bees reacted to the 2017 Great American Eclipse.
Used oyster shells are saving New York Harbor
October 16, 2018, 7:50 a.m. by Noel Kirkpatrick
Billion Oyster Project uses restaurant castoffs to save the planet.
When will fall leaves be at their peak near me?
October 15, 2018, 4:39 p.m. by Ben Bolton
This foliage map from SmokeyMountains.com is a handy, up-to-date guide to fall leaf season all over the country.
'Vampire' skeletons found in Bulgaria
October 15, 2018, 3:38 p.m. by Laura Moss
The medieval skeletons were staked with rods to prevent them from rising from the dead and becoming vampires.
Stop blaming millennials for killing everything — and start hoping they can save us
October 15, 2018, 2:42 p.m. by Lloyd Alter
By next year there, will be more millennials than baby boomers, and if they vote, they can change everything.
All-women film team takes on border wall on behalf of all at-risk wildlife
October 15, 2018, 1:46 p.m. by Jaymi Heimbuch
In 'Ay, Mariposa,' conservation filmmakers highlight the people, animals, and fragile habitats impacted by the barrier.
Baby on rollicking road trip to visit all 50 states
October 15, 2018, 12:33 p.m. by Mary Jo DiLonardo
She'll be the youngest person to see every one.
How scientists unraveled the mystery behind a 1,700-year-old striped sock
October 15, 2018, 11:59 a.m. by Michael d'Estries
Stripes, it seems, have been a fashion mainstay for countless generations.
How to identify poison ivy, oak and sumac
October 15, 2018, 10:27 a.m. by Tom Oder
The rhyme 'leaves of three, let it be' could describe a lot of plants, so you have to know what to look for.
Are dietary supplements safe?
October 15, 2018, 9:58 a.m. by Judd Handler
The health benefits of taking a supplement are debatable. In some cases, those pills can be dangerous.
WHO wants to hear the sound of silence
October 15, 2018, 9:11 a.m. by Noel Kirkpatrick
Or least sounds that are a little quieter.
How to make a to-list that actually gets done
October 15, 2018, 8:22 a.m. by Christian Cotroneo
Looking to check things off your to-list? Start with a little math.
Florida's Egmont Key, home to wildlife and a wild history, is disappearing under rising seas
October 14, 2018, 11:12 a.m. by Dan Chapman
Egmont Key National Wildlife Refuge is rich with wildlife and history — and it's under siege from the waters that surround it. And it's only to get worse.
