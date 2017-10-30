A fluffy owl chick photobombs an adult barred owl.
Whether it's endangered sea turtles or furry marmots, animals always seem to have their photobomb game on point.

For many humans, photobombing (the act of inserting oneself into the frame of a photograph) is a game of deliberate sabotage, but the truth is that some of the best photobombs are the ones that are completely unplanned.

That's what make animal photobombs so brilliant — the comedy of it all is just so serendipitous and genuine. If the same scene had been purposefully staged, it just wouldn't have the same effect.

Continue below to see more animals that have mastered the art of photobombing.

Kitten photobombs cat
This kitten looks a little bit creepy. (Photo: Sara/Flickr)
Baby hippo Fiona with her parents, Bibi and Henry, at the Cincinnati Zoo
Baby hippo Fiona with her parents, Bibi and Henry, at the Cincinnati Zoo (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden/Facebook)
Camel photobombing another camel
Somebody's trying to look cool and somebody not so much. (Photo: Smitri Gomon/Shutterstock)
A cat photobombs a cat
A cat photobombs a cat. (Photo: Tori Behr/flickr)
Deer photobomb
'Hey, look over here!' (Photo: Heather Smithers/Flickr)
Vulturine guineafowl
Vulturine guineafowl vie for the camera's attention. (Photo: Jevgēnijs Šlihto/flickr)
Pufferfish photobombing turtle
Pufferfish steals the spotlight from a turtle. (Photo: Richard Giles/Flickr)
Florida panther
Florida panther wants to see what's going on. (Photo: National Park Service)
Pelican photo bomb
This pelican wants a little camera love. (Photo: Catriona Ward/flickr)
Fish photobomb
'Is this too close?' (Photo: Christopher Sessums/Flickr)
Cheetah photobombing
Somebody's trying to look very handsome and serious, and then somebody creeps into the frame ... (Photo: Eric Kilby/Flickr)
Sheep photobaaaambs sheep.
Sheep photobaaaambs sheep. (Photo: Tim Green/flickr)
Jubilant poodle photobomb
Jubilant poodle photobombs two stoic dogs. (Photo: Bob Haarmans/Flickr)
A green bird photobombs a black bird
'Wait, what was that?' (Photo: Lip Kee Yap/Flickr)
Baby photobombs dog
Silly baby photobombs serious dog. (Photo: Charles Clout/Flickr)
cat photobombs cat
Cat photobombs his fellow feline. (Photo: Tori Behr/flickr)
Some birds just want to share the spotlight.
Some birds just want to share the spotlight. (Photo: Jim Bendon/flickr)

Editor's note: This file has been updated since it was published in November 2015.

