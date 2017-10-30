A fluffy owl chick photobombs an adult barred owl.
(Photo: Dave Fletcher
/flickr)
Whether it's endangered sea turtles or furry marmots, animals always seem to have their photobomb game on point.
For many humans, photobombing (the act of inserting oneself into the frame of a photograph) is a game of deliberate sabotage, but the truth is that some of the best photobombs are the ones that are completely unplanned.
That's what make animal photobombs so brilliant — the comedy of it all is just so serendipitous and genuine. If the same scene had been purposefully staged, it just wouldn't have the same effect.
Continue below to see more animals that have mastered the art of photobombing.
This kitten looks a little bit creepy.
(Photo: Sara
/Flickr)
Somebody's trying to look cool and somebody not so much.
(Photo: Smitri Gomon/Shutterstock)
A cat photobombs a cat.
(Photo: Tori Behr
/flickr)
Vulturine guineafowl vie for the camera's attention.
(Photo: Jevgēnijs Šlihto
/flickr)
Pufferfish steals the spotlight from a turtle.
(Photo: Richard Giles
/Flickr)
Florida panther wants to see what's going on.
(Photo: National Park Service)
This pelican wants a little camera love.
(Photo: Catriona Ward
/flickr)
'Is this too close?'
(Photo: Christopher Sessums/Flickr)
Somebody's trying to look very handsome and serious, and then somebody creeps into the frame ...
(Photo: Eric Kilby
/Flickr)
Sheep photobaaaambs sheep.
(Photo: Tim Green
/flickr)
Jubilant poodle photobombs two stoic dogs.
(Photo: Bob Haarmans
/Flickr)
Cat photobombs his fellow feline.
(Photo: Tori Behr
/flickr)
Some birds just want to share the spotlight.
(Photo: Jim Bendon
/flickr)
Editor's note: This file has been updated since it was published in November 2015.