Whether it's endangered sea turtles or furry marmots, animals always seem to have their photobomb game on point.

For many humans, photobombing (the act of inserting oneself into the frame of a photograph) is a game of deliberate sabotage, but the truth is that some of the best photobombs are the ones that are completely unplanned.

That's what make animal photobombs so brilliant — the comedy of it all is just so serendipitous and genuine. If the same scene had been purposefully staged, it just wouldn't have the same effect.

