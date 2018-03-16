Welcome to Territorio de Zaguates, or "Land of the Strays," an amazing, privately funded, volunteer-run animal sanctuary in Costa Rica where no mutt is turned away. Located less than an hour outside the bustling capital city of San José, this doggie safe haven is home to more than 1,000 abandoned canines that have been given a second chance at life. This is no ordinary animal sanctuary, though. After all, when you live in place as beautiful as Costa Rica, you take advantage of what the landscape provides. That's why volunteers lead the ragtag pack of rescued mutts on scenic hikes through the gorgeous mountains nearly every day. It's a sight to behold.

Aside from the free-range mountain hikes with breathtaking scenery, Territorio de Zaguates functions just like any other animal rescue or sanctuary. "First thing we do when a new dog gets here is spay/neuter, vaccinate and get rid of parasites," the organization explains on its Facebook page. "Then we assess if the dog requires any other type of special treatment [and] put them in quarantine if necessary." Once this initial processing is completed, the new dog is released into the general population, where it can either be adopted by a loving human or spend the rest of its days frolicking in what is essentially a doggy paradise.

What makes Territorio de Zaguates even more special is the creative approach to finding the dogs forever homes. To encourage adoption, every doggie resident at the sanctuary is not only given a name, but also a customized "breed" name based on the dog's phenotypic traits. These one-of-a-kind breed monikers include memorable titles like "Alaskan collie fluffy terrier" and the "chubby-tailed German doberschnauzer." The resounding message behind this strategy is that when you adopt a mutt, you're adopting a unique breed. Learn more about this clever campaign in the video below: As any animal rescuer will know, maintaining such an massive sanctuary requires an enormous amount of time, money and labor. But thanks to a host of charitable donors and an eager base of volunteers, the sanctuary is a great success. "We have a very small staff but still we manage to do everything from daily picking up the poo and disposing of it properly, to feeding and medicating the dogs, and everything in between," a spokesperson for the organization writes. Continue below for just a glimpse of what life is like for these adorable pups at Territorio de Zaguates:

Mattresses provide natural lounge spots for the dogs throughout the day.



The pack takes a leisurely hike in the woods with a few of the sanctuary's hard-working volunteers and some prospective dog adopters.

Lunch time at Territorio de Zaguates means serious business, which is why kibble donations are so important!

In addition to food, comfy dog beds are also a much welcomed donation item for the sanctuary!

A sanctuary volunteer leads the pack downhill during a scenic hike through the mountains.

In case you were wondering where all those yummy kibble donations went ... behold the trough!

A few of the sanctuary's senior residents rest on the steps of the facility. Even if the pups aren't adopted out, they'll always be guaranteed a luxurious forever home at the sanctuary.



Concrete drainage pipes makes excellent (and sturdy!) makeshift dog houses.

Rescued dogs hang out in the shade of the sanctuary's many trees.

A nice refreshing dip ... in some drinking water!