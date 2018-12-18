Australia is home to nearly 900 species of bird still in existence, and 45 percent of them can only found in the Land Down Under. From the weebill (the nation's smallest bird) all the way up to the emu, many birds thrive in this diverse landscape.

For the first time, BirdLife Australia, the nation's largest bird conservation, has organized a photo competition to highlight the importance of birds and why more should be done to protect them.

"Our mission is to make a real and positive difference for Australia's birds," the organization wrote on its website. "Over the years our conservation work has achieved beneficial results for a wide range of different species. Our experience and specialized knowledge combined with our ability to unite and inspire the bird-loving community means that we can act quickly and decisively at local, state and national levels. It's not just about saving our precious birds — we all enjoy watching birds as well. This is why we help people learn about birds and conduct a diverse array of activities so that you can get out into nature and appreciate birds with like-minded people."

The inaugural Australian Bird Photographer of the Year features seven categories, ranging from behavior and fine art to human impact.

The photo above was taken by Gary Meredith, the winner of the Bird Portrait category.

"Australian rainbow bee-eaters are rarely seen in large groups in Australia, so when I happened to find groups of bee-eaters out in a remote part of the Great Sandy Desert in western Australia I almost didn't believe what I was seeing at first.

"Over a period of a couple of weeks, I woke very early in the mornings as they only seem to sit together for the first hour of sunlight and then disperse after they had warmed up. The bee-eaters tend to sit quite high in the trees so getting anything other than a blue sky background was going to be quite challenging. My only option was to hold my tripod with camera attached as high as I could and use the touchscreen on the Nikon D850 to take the photo!"

You can see the other winning images below. For each one, the photographers describe their image and how they got the shot in their own words.