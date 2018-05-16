If your cat is colored or shaped just-so to remind you of a certain food or beverage, you might want to reach out to Russian artist Ksenia Zmanovskaya. Since January 2018, the cat-obsessed digital artist has been photoshopping felines into colorful meals and posting the hilarious images to Instagram. Many are custom creations for followers eager to have their own kitties merged into blueberry pies, sushi or freshly-baked croissants.

Ksenia recently had a first exhibition of her cat-themed digital art at a cat cafe in St. Petersburg — how apropos. You can check out a few more of her creations below.

Meowberry @middylovescheese #catsinfood A post shared by Cats In Food (@cats_in_food) on May 13, 2018 at 12:43pm PDT

Best oreo-topping 😹😹😹 @noor_alshihaby A post shared by Cats In Food (@cats_in_food) on Feb 1, 2018 at 7:29am PST