With so many wildlife photography competitions out there, how do you tell one from the other? Well, the name British Wildlife Photography Awards speaks for itself — and these photos stand out from the pack.

The competition invites amateur and professional photographers to submit images they've captured across the United Kingdom. From the thousands of photographs submitted, winners are selected in 15 categories including a documentary film category and special categories for young photographers.

This year's overall winning image (and winner in the Black and White category) is Paul Colley's photograph of bats flying across a reservoir. Colley used an infrared camera and lighting system to capture the flight paths and wing beats of the Daubenton's bats.

No other image in my portfolio had been so clearly conceived and yet so difficult to achieve. My artistic intent was to capture this extraordinary little bat’s speed of movement and hunting flight path, but the journey to success was littered with disappointing failures. Fortunately, fellow photographers encouraged imaginative experimentation and taught me to anticipate setbacks as a reasonable price for ultimate success. In hindsight, I experienced a huge gradient of emotion. There were the lows felt during months of long, cold and exhausting dusk-to-dawn sessions, sometimes waist deep in water and often without getting a single useable image. And then the natural highs of those light bulb moments, when new ideas blossomed, problems were solved and the project inched closer towards the potential to win this exceptional accolade.” – Paul Colley

The winning images, which you can see below, along with 100 other images are currently on display at the Mall Galleries in London. The exhibit will rotate through different museums around the U.K. until September 2019.