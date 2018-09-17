From a smiling shark to an elephant playing in the dirt and a whole bunch of bears dancing the tango, this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists are sure to put a smile on your face.

These 41 images were selected out of thousands of submissions from around the world. While the photos are whimsical, the competition also has a serious message. The photography contest maintains a partnership with Born Free Foundation, an international nonprofit organization that is "working tirelessly to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect. We work across the world to preserve and protect wildlife in its natural habitat — finding Compassionate Conservation solutions so that humans and wildlife can co-exist peacefully."

For the first time, the competition has opened up one category, the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award, for a public vote. Anyone can vote online for their favorite.

On Nov. 15, one of the images listed here will be announced as the grand prize winner, and all of these photographs will be published in The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Vol. 2 book to be released in October.