From a smiling shark to an elephant playing in the dirt and a whole bunch of bears dancing the tango, this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists are sure to put a smile on your face.

These 41 images were selected out of thousands of submissions from around the world. While the photos are whimsical, the competition also has a serious message. The photography contest maintains a partnership with Born Free Foundation, an international nonprofit organization that is "working tirelessly to ensure that all wild animals, whether living in captivity or in the wild, are treated with compassion and respect. We work across the world to preserve and protect wildlife in its natural habitat — finding Compassionate Conservation solutions so that humans and wildlife can co-exist peacefully."

For the first time, the competition has opened up one category, the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award, for a public vote. Anyone can vote online for their favorite.

On Nov. 15, one of the images listed here will be announced as the grand prize winner, and all of these photographs will be published in The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Vol. 2 book to be released in October.

Comedy Wildlife photography penguin
'Order' (Photo: Achim Sterna/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Comedy Wildlife mean penguins
'Bullies' (Photo: Amy Kennedy/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife photography seal
'Guffaw' (Photo: Amy Kennedy/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife kingfisher
'Ashamed' (Photo: Antonio Medina/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife elephant
'Smiling ele' (Photo: Anup Deodhar/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife moose
'So There' (Photo: Barney Koszalka/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Comedy Wildlife stag
'Dancing Deer' (Photo: Bartek Olszewski/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife couple kingfishers
'I guess the honeymoon is over' (Photo: Christopher Schlaf/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife rabbit
'Rabbit hiding face in embarrassment' (Photo: Daniel Friend/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife bear
'Coastal brown bear cub with headache' (Photo: Danielle D'Ermo/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bear
'Perfect Pillow' (Photo: Denise Dupras/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife squirrel
'Split' (Photo: Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife walrus
'Walrus Breath' (Photo: Jackie Downey/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife lemur
'Astonished Lemur' (Photo: Jakob Strecker/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife moose
'Crouching Tiger Peeking Moose' (Photo: Jamie Bussey/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife bear and sign
'Drive Safe' (Photo: Jonathan Irish/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife rhino plummage
'Rhinopeocock' (Photo: Kallol Mukherjee/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife birds
'The Black Skimmer Gang' (Photo: Ke Qiang Ruan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife hyena
'Flying Hyena' (Photo: Kevin Rooney/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bears dancing
'Dances with Bears' (Photo: Luca Venturi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife moose talk
'The singing moose' (Photo: Mary Hone/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife hands up
'Caught in the Act' (Photo: Mary McGowan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife lion
'Have a Headache' (Photo: Maureen Toft/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife hippopotamus
'Should have gone to Specsavers' (Photo: Michael Lane/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife brown bears dance
'Tango' (Photo: Michael Watts/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife frog
'Spy' (Photo: Muntazeri Abdi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife lions
'Happy' (Photo: Muriel Vekemans/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife snowy bear
'The people are back' (Photo: Patty Bauchman/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bear paws
'Yoga Bear' (Photo: Qiusheng Hu/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife buck
'majestic stag' (Photo: Robert Adamson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bear and camera
'PhotograBear' (Photo: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bear stretches
'Polar bear doing yoga' (Photo: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife baby bird
'Least Tern Chick' (Photo: Sarah Devlin/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife fish kissing
'Hot Kiss' (Photo: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife komodo dragon
'Martian Tango' (Photo: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife monkeys
'This is Sparta' (Photo: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife owl
'Peek-a-boo' (Photo: Shane Keena/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife polar bear on back
'Over here' (Photo: Simon Gee/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife shark
'Smiling Blue Shark' (Photo: Tanya Houppermans/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
comedy wildlife bears in forest
'Mother returned from her parents meeting from school' (Photo: Valterri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
