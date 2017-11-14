The 2017 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards finalists have been announced, and this year's crop doesn't disappoint in the humor department with hilarious expressions, amusing antics and even a little fun with perspective. While you may laugh out loud (or at least crack a grin), keep in mind the contest has a serious goal: highlighting wildlife conservation efforts.

This year, more than 3,500 entries from 86 countries were submitted to the contest, which was started by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam. From 40 finalists, the category and overall winners will be announced Dec. 14. The overall winner gets a week-long, all-expense-paid, photographer-led safari in Kenya.

"Conservation was always at the heart of the competition, along with the fact that people seemed to enjoy images of animals doing entertaining things," said Sullam in a statement. "But essentially living in a country that has some of the best wildlife in the world — Tanzania — and seeing how destructive human actions can be to this wildlife, made us want to do our little bit to help."

Joynson-Hicks and Sullam recently released a new book of some of the funniest photos (the "best of the best," they say) to come through the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. Some of the proceeds go to the Born Free Foundation, a wildlife conservation charity.

Take a look at more of our favorite finalists, including the fed-up mother owl above who has had it with her little ones.

He needed to get a better view — or maybe he really likes crowd-surfing.

Redditors would have a field day with this elephant seal photo as a meme.

It looks like this giraffe is peering into the plane as it comes in for a landing. Maybe this airport employs wildlife as part of the security team.

These two monkeys in Indonesia are making a getaway on a borrowed motorcycle.