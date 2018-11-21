Just in time for the holidays, we've got the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — and they're sure to put a smile on your face.

The overall winner was Mary McGowan for her hilarious photo of a surprised squirrel. Makes you wonder what the naughty squirrel was up to before this picture was taken. Judges and the public loved the photo so much that McGowan also won the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award and Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Award.

Other category winners feature animals under the sea and up high in the sky along with a young photographer category, portfolio showcase winner, and several images received a "highly commended" honor.

While these images are downright humorous, the competition highlights the serious issue of conservation and partners with Born Free Foundation, a wildlife charity that works to help wild animals living in captivity.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards encourages its followers to follow their mantra. "We want you to take up our banner of wildlife conservation, bang the drum, beat the cymbal and make some noise, we need to spread the word – wildlife, as we know it, is in danger, all over the world and we need to do something to help save it."