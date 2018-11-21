Just in time for the holidays, we've got the winners of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards — and they're sure to put a smile on your face.
The overall winner was Mary McGowan for her hilarious photo of a surprised squirrel. Makes you wonder what the naughty squirrel was up to before this picture was taken. Judges and the public loved the photo so much that McGowan also won the Affinity Photo People's Choice Award and Alex Walker's Serian Creatures of the Land Award.
Other category winners feature animals under the sea and up high in the sky along with a young photographer category, portfolio showcase winner, and several images received a "highly commended" honor.
While these images are downright humorous, the competition highlights the serious issue of conservation and partners with Born Free Foundation, a wildlife charity that works to help wild animals living in captivity.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards encourages its followers to follow their mantra. "We want you to take up our banner of wildlife conservation, bang the drum, beat the cymbal and make some noise, we need to spread the word – wildlife, as we know it, is in danger, all over the world and we need to do something to help save it."
Spectrum Photo Creatures of the Air Award
'Peekaboo'
(Photo: Shane Keena/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Think Tank Under the Sea Category Award
'Smiling shark'
(Photo: Tanya Houppermans/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Junior Category
'Nature Calls...'
(Photo: Arshdeep Singh/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Amazing Internet Portfolio Award
'Mother home early from school parents meeting'
(Photo: Valterri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
Highly Commended Winners
'So There'
(Photo: Barney Koszalka/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Bear with a sore head'
(Photo: Danielle D'Ermo/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Splits'
(Photo: Geert Weggen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Drive Safe!'
(Photo: Jonathan Irish/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Rhinopeacock'
(Photo: Kallol Mukherjee/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Tango'
(Photo: Michael Watts/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'PhotograBear'
(Photo: Roie Galitz/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Martian Tango'
(Photo: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'This is Sparta'
(Photo: Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)
'Mother home early from school parents meeting'
(Photo: Valterri Mulkahainen/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards)