There are several reasons to attract hummingbirds to your yard. Hummingbirds are super pollinators in the garden, and they're efficient at ridding a garden of unwanted insects. Plus, they're fascinating to watch when they feed on nectar from a flower or a feeder while hovering in mid-air.

Hummingbirds don't need anything fancy in their feeder. They require a simple nectar to attract them — a simple syrup to be exact. It's so easy to make you'll never think about purchasing hummingbird nectar again. Simple syrup is a mixture of sugar and water, and for hummingbirds, the ratio is one 1 part sugar to 4 parts water.

Here's how simple it is to make hummingbird nectar to fill a hummingbird feeder.

Bring four cups of water to a boil.

Add one cup of sugar and stir until the sugar is completely dissolved.

Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Store in the refrigerator.

To dye or not to dye

Hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors, so make the feeder bright, but not the nectar. (Photo: perlphoto/Shutterstock)

There are store-bought hummingbird nectars and DIY recipes that contain red dye. The red nectar is supposed to attract hummingbirds more than clear nectar, but studies have shown that hummingbirds gravitate toward clear nectar in brightly colored feeders as easily as red nectar.

The Red Dye #40 that's used in most hummingbird nectar has been proven to cause cancer and tumors in rats and mice as well as decreasing reproduction rates, according to Bird Watcher's Digest. No scientific tests have been done on hummingbirds and Red Dye #40, but there's anecdotal evidence from hummingbird rehabilitators that have seen increased skin and bill tumors on the birds, presumably from a steady diet of nectar containing red dye.

Since the dye is unnecessary and possibly harmful to hummingbirds, leave it out of your homemade nectar.

More tips to attract hummingbirds

Tubular flowers like daylilies will help attract hummingbirds. (Photo: aminkorea/Shutterstock

Follow these tips to keep that are helpful in keeping the hummingbirds plentiful and happy in your yard.