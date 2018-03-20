Honey buzzard don't care: Raptor raids beehives and deals with consequences

It takes a brave creature to target the nest of stinging insects for a meal. The honey buzzard is just such a steely-eyed animal.

This fairly large raptor will sit on a perch waiting for a stinger-equipped insect to fly by. That's the signal for meal time. It will follow the insect back to the nest where it can start the feast.

Though it's called the honey buzzard, this bird isn't just after the sweet treat of honeycomb. It also dines on the larvae of hornets and wasps. It uses its long talons to dig out the goods, and scale-like feathers protect its head from stings.

There are five species of honey buzzard found around the world. They are the European honey buzzard, crested honey buzzard, barred honey buzzard, black honey buzzard and the long-tailed honey buzzard. The European honey buzzard is the only known animal to eat the Asian giant hornet — the world’s largest hornet with a 3-inch wingspan!

The brave buzzard isn’t above trying other things on the menu. When it can’t find enough nests to raid, it will also eat amphibians, small birds and small mammals.

Related on MNN: 16 of the world's most endangered vulture species