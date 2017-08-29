The unprecedented and unrelenting rains set in motion by Hurricane Harvey are displacing tens of thousands of Texas residents, including the wild animals that call the Lone Star state home. All across social media, reports are popping up about everything from floating carpets of fire ants to swimming snakes, alligators in backyards and plenty of orphaned squirrels.

And some of them are easier to help (or move) than others.

"The advice I would give people now is the same advice I usually give: A little common sense goes a long way," David Steen, a reptile expert and assistant research professor at the Auburn University Museum of Natural History, told the Washington Post. "Be conscious of where you put your hands and feet and do not try to mess with animals," he said. "Getting in a fight with you is really low on the list of a snake or alligator's priorities right now. They're trying to get through the storm, too."

Here's a sampling of posts focused on wildlife displaced by Harvey:

The Wildlife Center of Texas has taken in 60 wild baby animals, mostly squirrels because of #Harvey and expecting many more. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/x3en7FmccX — Allen Reid (@Allen_Reid) August 27, 2017

Even Our Wildlife Are Trying to Survive Harvey ‼️👍 Prayers To All Victims‼️🙌 pic.twitter.com/EAXvWXlI1y — Deborah (@deborahjuanita4) August 28, 2017

Colonies of fire ants form a living mass to float on Houston floodwaters. #Harvey (Video courtesy of @Mike_Hixenbaugh) pic.twitter.com/V5VzuOpZHg — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) August 28, 2017

How bad are those mats of fire ants? Here's another shot of just how many are floating around.

Meanwhile, in Cuero, the river has brought my aunt all of the fire ants. Yes, those are all (of the) fire ants. pic.twitter.com/dEibWYxAdl — Bill O'Zimmermann (@The_Reliant) August 29, 2017

As if you needed another reason not to go into the floodwaters...

Displaced alligators along the Texas coast as a result of Hurricane Harvey:#Houston #Harvey pic.twitter.com/WlFxfdUvyI — Andy DufresneMLB (@theunzippedfly) August 27, 2017

And another...

SNAKES ON A SWIM - This is why it's not the best idea to be in flood waters. You never know who's in there with you! #Harvey pic.twitter.com/mmcypeL3eZ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) August 28, 2017

Even deer are running out of places to run to.

Anyone doing wildlife rescues?! This is on Eldridge and Clay! It's a family of 5 deer. #Houston #HoustonFloods #houstonflooding pic.twitter.com/gypZW6gew8 — Sana Vawda (@SanaVawda) August 28, 2017

Surprisingly, bats are finding it difficult to escape as well.

Alicia Plunkett is saving bats from drowning in Houston, as water reaches the top of bridges pic.twitter.com/wHnrbN3Sy8 — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) August 27, 2017

Of course, some species see the wet weather as less of a hinderance than others.

Ducks are swimming in the streets in #Houston. Keeping those less fortunate in my thoughts and prayers. #Harvey #HarveyFlood pic.twitter.com/oKHsJO7Y8W — Joshua Jones (@7Recruiter) August 28, 2017

Houston Man Catches a Fish in House Flooded by Hurricane Harvey https://t.co/04MWqLEBIN pic.twitter.com/6WmQ4WbVgX — King of Credit (@King_ofCredit) August 28, 2017