The unprecedented and unrelenting rains set in motion by Hurricane Harvey are displacing tens of thousands of Texas residents, including the wild animals that call the Lone Star state home. All across social media, reports are popping up about everything from floating carpets of fire ants to swimming snakes, alligators in backyards and plenty of orphaned squirrels.

And some of them are easier to help (or move) than others.

"The advice I would give people now is the same advice I usually give: A little common sense goes a long way," David Steen, a reptile expert and assistant research professor at the Auburn University Museum of Natural History, told the Washington Post. "Be conscious of where you put your hands and feet and do not try to mess with animals," he said. "Getting in a fight with you is really low on the list of a snake or alligator's priorities right now. They're trying to get through the storm, too."

Here's a sampling of posts focused on wildlife displaced by Harvey:

How bad are those mats of fire ants? Here's another shot of just how many are floating around.

As if you needed another reason not to go into the floodwaters...

And another...

Even deer are running out of places to run to.

Surprisingly, bats are finding it difficult to escape as well.

Of course, some species see the wet weather as less of a hinderance than others.

Michael d'Estries ( @michaeldestries ) covers science, technology, art, and the beautiful, unusual corners of our incredible world.

