Meet Sudan, the last male northern white rhino in the world

This older gentleman is a celebrity figure for his species, but for an unfortunate reason. His name is Sudan, and he is the very last male northern white rhino in the world. He's famous for recently joining Tinder at the age of 43 in a last-ditch effort to find a mate.

The dating pool is particularly small — there are only two female northern white rhinos left in the world, and all three rhinos are protected 24/7 by armed guards at a conservancy in Kenya —- but that doesn't make hooking up any easier. Obstacles such as old age and low fertility keep the rhinos from procreating naturally.

The Tinder profile created for him earlier this year was a way to raise publicity and funding for in-vitro fertilization, which is the only possible way to breed the last members of the species due to age and health concerns. But if IVF procedures work, then conservationists could potentially bring back northern white rhinos to the wild in a matter of decades. Unfortunately, it's a very, very big "if."

Sudan accepts visitors on a daily basis at his home in Ol Pejeta Conservancy while he waits to find out if there will ever be a continuation of his line, and the species.

Related on MNN: 5 startling statistics about rhinos