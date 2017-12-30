The Greater Mekong region — a 200 million-acre area that encompasses southwestern China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam — is flush with exotic wildlife and new species just waiting to be discovered. In 2016, scientists found 115 new species. The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) announced the discoveries in mid-December 2017. (It takes time to verify and classify new species, hence the year-long gap between discovery and announcement.)

The latest report found 11 amphibians, two fish, 11 reptiles, 88 plants and three mammals all living in different corners of the region. This brings the tally of new species discovered in the region since 1997 to 2,524. The last survey turned up 160 new species — an incredible rate of discovery.

"More than two new species a week and 2,500 in the past 20 years speaks to how incredibly important the Greater Mekong is to global biodiversity," Stuart Chapman, WWF-Greater Mekong Regional Representative, said in the WWF's statement about the new species. "While the threats to the region are many, these discoveries give us hope that species from the tiger to the turtle will survive."

The threats include mines, roads, dams, the illegal animal trade and poaching. The WWF is working to stop the illegal trade of the creatures through promoting and supporting legislation that increases border security and animal protections.

"The species in the Greater Mekong are like works of art, and deserve protection from unscrupulous collectors who are willing to pay thousands of dollars or more for the rarest, most unique and most endangered species," Chapman said.

Below, you'll find six species highlighted by the WWF, including a turtle that likes to munch on snails, a bat that looks like it belongs in a "Star Wars" film and an already very rare lizard.

Vietnamese crocodile lizard

That regal-looking lizard at top is native to the freshwaters in evergreen forests of southern China and northern Vietnam. While the Shinisaurus crocodilus vietnamensis was discovered in 2003, it wasn't until 2016 that researchers could confirm that it was a whole new subspecies of crocodile lizard.

Sadly, fewer than 200 of these colorful lizards are thought to be alive today, due to habitat destruction and the illegal pet trade. The researchers responsible for discovering and classifying the lizard are working on proposals for a wildlife corridor and a breeding program that would help the lizard species recover.

