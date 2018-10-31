In a day and age when it seems like so many species are becoming endangered or going extinct, it's a welcome celebration when 17 new species of an animal are discovered — especially ones as bright and colorful as these sea slugs.

These sea slugs, also known as nudibranches, live in coral reefs across the Indo-Pacific region.

A team of researchers led by Terry Gosliner from the California Academy of Sciences analyzed a variety of images of nudibranches from the genus Hypselodoris, detailing their behaviors and mating habits. Studying the color and anatomy of these nudibranches, the research team reorganized the family tree after they determined that there were 17 new species in the Hypselodoris family. They published their findings in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

"When we find an anomaly in color pattern, we know there’s a reason for it," said lead author Hannah Epstein, former California Academy of Sciences volunteer and researcher at James Cook University in Australia. "It reveals a point in evolution where a selective pressure — like predation — favored a pattern for camouflage or mimicking another species that may be poisonous to would-be predators."

