Scientists exploring the deep sea off the coast of Puerto Rico recently spotted a stunning species of jellyfish they've since nicknamed "the psychedelic Medusa." Officially known as a Rhopalonematid jelly Crossota millsae, this species previously has been spotted in depths below 3,000 feet (914 meters) in deep-sea regions from the Pacific to the Arctic.

According to Mike Ford of the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Marine Fisheries Service, this particular individual appears to be a male. "This is not the first time we have encountered a specimen like this — other species in this family of jellies have been caught by our ROV’s cameras," he writes. "Certainly psychedelic, the video shows a jelly in a very interesting pose, suggesting this jellyfish may feed by hovering above the seafloor with stinging cell-loaded tentacles extended and waiting for prey. In other dives, these poses were followed by rapid swimming." As Ford mentions above, NOAA has seen similar species in this colorful family of jellyfish before — including the bizarre "UFO" jelly discovered at a depth of 2.3 miles (3.7 kilometers) in May 2016.