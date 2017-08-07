Rare tiger caught on camera in Bhutan forest

Imagine spending a month camped in a mountain forest in the middle of Asia hoping against the odds for a chance of seeing and photographing a rare tiger. Day after day, you check your camera trap, and day after day there's nothing there. That's exactly what photojournalist Emmanuel Rondeau was up against while on assignment for the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in the lush forests of Bhutan.

But on the final day of the expedition, things changed. Rondeau, feeling stressed after weeks of no results, watched as one of the endangered big cats wandered into view, with its eyes and face turned right toward the camera. WWF says the above photo is the first high-resolution camera trap image of a wild tiger in Bhutan captured that high up.

In the video below, you can see more of the tiger walking through the beautiful wildlife corridor, as well as Rondeau's shocked reaction when he sees the footage.

WWF and Bhutan's government are working to establish protected wildlife corridors for tigers and develop a "National Zero Poaching Strategy." Through increased patrolling and monitoring, ranger training, conservation partnerships and the establishment of protected areas, they hope to eliminate tiger poaching completely.

Related on MNN: Tigers still have enough habitat to bounce back