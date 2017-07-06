Spike likes making and sharing art. Let's have fun together! #stagbeetle #beetle #spikethebeetle A post shared by Spike the Beetle (@spikethebeetle) on Jul 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Almost everyone has some kind of hidden talent. A stag beetle living in Japan, for example, has become an internet celebrity almost overnight thanks to a kindly human who handed him a marker and encouraged him to draw.

The beetle, named Spike, is a pet living with Twitter user @itmemandy, who recently began posting photos of his drawings online. When they went viral, she created new Twitter and Instagram accounts specifically to show off her artistic insect.

Spike is still developing as an artist, and as Mandy has made clear on social media, he's not exactly trying for photorealism. Still, this is pretty impressive for a beetle who's awkwardly wielding markers that are longer than his whole body:

do you like it? pic.twitter.com/iaqZKI5HBY

— Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 4, 2017

Stag beetles are popular pets in Japan, and as Mandy explains in an FAQ, she bought Spike (plus another stag beetle named Sally) at a shop in Tokyo. Both belong to the species Dorcus alcides, which is native to Sumatra. Some people in Japan breed stag beetles, but Mandy says she's just keeping Spike and Sally as pets, along with a pair of rainbow stag beetles (Phalacrognathus muelleri) named Julius and Cleo.

It's still unclear what hidden talents those other beetles may harbor, but so far Spike's art is stealing the show. "My other beetles have their unique charms," Mandy tells the Irish Examiner, "but none have had the gumption to hold a pen!"

Mandy discovered Spike's talent by accident, she explains, while taking photos of him to show her friends. She was giving him random objects to hold in his mandibles, and when he started swinging around a marker, she realized this beetle was different.

His first drawing is now "proudly framed" in Mandy's home, the Examiner reports.

Some posts have had to be moved around, so here again: Spike's very first piece ever. please be nice to him. pic.twitter.com/IIhOVI0POE

— Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 6, 2017

Spike has kept at it, and Mandy says he's already getting better:

he's back, and improving his form.

good luck! pic.twitter.com/6v0CpdJVQP

— Spike the Beetle (@SpikeTheBeetle) July 4, 2017

Stag beetles and their ilk hold unique cachet in Japan, where children have long collected them from forests, viewed them at petting zoos and even purchased them from vending machines. Habitat loss has been hard on some wild populations, although their declines have also inspired conservation efforts, including a popular "Stag Beetle Foster Parent Program" at a park in Yokohama.

Stag beetles are not particularly cuddly pets, Mandy points out, and those enormous mandibles are not just for show. "Getting pinched hurts — he dents both skin and art supplies," she tells the Examiner about Spike. "But as with most animals, if I get grabbed, it's my own fault for startling him. He's quite relaxed most of the time."

"[T]hey're not affectionate, but they're very fun to watch," she adds in her FAQ. "If you are careful, you can handle them, although some species are more aggressive than others. Spike is pretty aggressive if you startle him (he has the grip to prove it!) but handled gently, he's a supersweet and curious little guy."

pretty much just a small dog, right? #stagbeetle #beetle #spikethebeetle A post shared by Spike the Beetle (@spikethebeetle) on Jul 5, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

Spike is just 6 months old, and stag beetles can live anywhere from 2 to 5 years after they pupate. While their wild relatives eat mainly rotten fruit and tree sap, captive lucanids like Spike dine from "little jelly cups," according to Mandy.

Spike's favorite food, however, is banana:

Hardworking artists get their favorite - banana! #spikethebeetle #beetle #stagbeetle A post shared by Spike the Beetle (@spikethebeetle) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Despite his distinctive artistic style, Spike reportedly doesn't have any preferred colors to work with. Instead, his favorite color is just "the one he's holding," Mandy tells the Examiner. "He won't give it back."

In response to Spike's abrupt internet fame, Mandy has announced plans to sell some of his artwork online. His first work is already being offered on eBay, and Mandy says 15 percent of proceeds will go toward stag beetle conservation.

Spike, meanwhile, has a lot to think about before starting his next masterpiece: