If the idea of lounging with dozens of cars while watching the sun settle into the Aegean Sea sounds like your idea of paradise on earth, it's time to dust off the luggage.

God's Little People Cat Rescue is offering one feline-obsessed individual with a love for adventure and a full heart for helping animals the opportunity to care for 55 cats at their sanctuary on the Greek island of Syros. In return, you'll not only receive a salary but also a modern home with views of the Aegean Sea — all utilities included.

"You'll no doubt thrive best if you are the type of person who appreciates nature and likes tranquility — and rest comfortably in your own company," writes Joan Bowell, founder of the no-kill, no-cage cat rescue. "That said, you'll never feel lonely in the company of the cats and you’ll be expected to live with a small handful of cats in your house."

Bowell pursued her dream of opening an animal shelter after moving to Greece in 2009 and discovering the rough conditions faced by cat populations in the country.

"They're considered a pest like rodents, and I'd heard countless stories about them being poisoned, burnt, thrown in the ocean, kicked — and both sick cats and newborn kittens are regularly thrown in the dumpster," she told Life with Cats. "Basically it's a very ignorant culture with an old agricultural mentality when it comes to animals."

Creating change for cats

After encountering a number of feral and injured cats around her property on Syros, and with no cat shelter to turn to, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

"Since the first year it has steadily grown with 10 cats each year and we now have 60+ rescue cats plus feeding 15-20 stray cats each day," she said. While her efforts to help the cats of Syros were at first a private endeavor, Bowell realized after a year that her funding approach was simply not sustainable. To keep the rescue shelter open, she tapped into her artistic talents and began selling cat-themed watercolors and photographs through Etsy.

In the job posting, Bowell adds that the position is long-term, with a minimum six-month commitment and 1 month unpaid introduction that starts at the beginning of October. Your tenure as the most dutiful servant of 55 cats will promptly begin on Nov. 1.

Ready to apply for your dream job? Jump here for all the purr-tinent details.