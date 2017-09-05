When two young black-tailed deer wandered onto a construction site in 2016, they probably didn't realize how dangerously muddy the ground had become. They both got stuck in the mud, a predicament that could have easily been fatal — if an observant worker at the site hadn't noticed them and swung into action.

"I wouldn't have seen them if they hadn't moved and caught my eye!" wrote Bill Davis, a native of Tacoma, Washington, who was checking on the property for his employer.

When he realized the two yearling deer were stuck, he "orchestrated a rescue operation with his cellphone," his son-in-law told GrindTV, by contacting a skilled excavator operator who might be able to pluck the helpless deer out of the mud.

Using an uncannily light touch for such a powerful piece of machinery, the operator managed to rescue both deer from the mud. Davis posted one of the rescues in the video above; the actual scooping up of the deer starts at about the 2:30 point.

Of course, it might have been even better for these deer if the property was still forest, not a muddy construction site, and it's worth noting that habitat loss is one of the main problems facing wildlife around the world. But that was a moot point by the time these deer got stuck, and since Davis couldn't return their lost patch of habitat, he did the next best thing by making sure they survived this ordeal.

Plus, as Earth Touch News points out, these deer were thought to be yearlings at the time, so they may have already been old enough to rebound afterward.

Davis wasn't taking any chances, though. "Didn't sleep much last night [after the rescue]," he wrote on Facebook. "[A]ll I could think about was those little guys getting stuck again, and not finding mama! I'm out there looking to make sure the babies didn't come back to the mud! No sign of them."