Pine martens have made a remarkable recovery in Scotland following legal protection after decades of persecution. I've been photographing them for a few years and wanted to get an image of one demonstrating its arboreal ability by shinning straight up a tree. I placed a camera trap up a tree used by martens to get to a permanent squirrel feeder. I got several bum shots before eventually getting the image I wanted. #wildlifephotofail A post shared by Terry Whittaker (@twhittakerphoto) on Sep 12, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

This year, Global Wildlife Conservation held the first annual #WildlifePhotoFail contest, where bloopers and blunders aren't just celebrated, they're rewarded.

"Wildlife photography can be tough. Hours, days and weeks spent in preparation go out the window when the wildlife we aim to capture has different plans, or technology fails us at exactly the wrong moment," organizers say on the conservation's website. "But what about all those blunders that never see the light of day?"

Which is why they launched the #WildlifePhotoFail hashtag and asked photographers to submit photos using the hashtag on Instagram.

"Photography contests abound that recognize technical and artistic brilliance, but few celebrate the process of getting there," said GWC Communications Director Robin Moore, a wildlife photographer represented by National Geographic Creative. "The Wildlife Photo Fail Awards were launched as an excuse for photographers to share their most epic blunders in the pursuit of the perfect wildlife photograph. The entries did not disappoint, and the winning images speak to the truth that it is often the wildlife, not the photographer, who has the last laugh."

The winner, at the top of the page, is a camera trap image of a pine marten by professional photographer and photo tour guide Terry Whittaker of Manchester, England.

Whittaker was trying to show pine martens as versatile climbers in their natural pine forest habitat, where they are rebounding in the U.K. after nearly becoming extinct due to hunting and habitat loss. He was aiming for a shot of its face as it climbed up the tree (which he did get eventually). But first he got a series of photos with this "winning" view.

