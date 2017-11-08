Pine martens have made a remarkable recovery in Scotland following legal protection after decades of persecution. I've been photographing them for a few years and wanted to get an image of one demonstrating its arboreal ability by shinning straight up a tree. I placed a camera trap up a tree used by martens to get to a permanent squirrel feeder. I got several bum shots before eventually getting the image I wanted. #wildlifephotofail
This year, Global Wildlife Conservation held the first annual #WildlifePhotoFail contest, where bloopers and blunders aren't just celebrated, they're rewarded.
"Wildlife photography can be tough. Hours, days and weeks spent in preparation go out the window when the wildlife we aim to capture has different plans, or technology fails us at exactly the wrong moment," organizers say on the conservation's website. "But what about all those blunders that never see the light of day?"
Which is why they launched the #WildlifePhotoFail hashtag and asked photographers to submit photos using the hashtag on Instagram.
"Photography contests abound that recognize technical and artistic brilliance, but few celebrate the process of getting there," said GWC Communications Director Robin Moore, a wildlife photographer represented by National Geographic Creative. "The Wildlife Photo Fail Awards were launched as an excuse for photographers to share their most epic blunders in the pursuit of the perfect wildlife photograph. The entries did not disappoint, and the winning images speak to the truth that it is often the wildlife, not the photographer, who has the last laugh."
The winner, at the top of the page, is a camera trap image of a pine marten by professional photographer and photo tour guide Terry Whittaker of Manchester, England.
Whittaker was trying to show pine martens as versatile climbers in their natural pine forest habitat, where they are rebounding in the U.K. after nearly becoming extinct due to hunting and habitat loss. He was aiming for a shot of its face as it climbed up the tree (which he did get eventually). But first he got a series of photos with this "winning" view.
We are a conservation project on a little known small wild cat of northwestern Peru, the pampas cat (Leopardus colocolo). Last year, we were attempting to capture a pampas cat to fit it a GPS collar, however, the cat completely ignoring the trap, took a selfie in front of it, like letting us know it is not going to go easy in our box traps. #wildlifephotofail #peruviandesertcat #pampascat #pampascatconservation #selfie #selfiecat #boxtraps
This camera-trap photo of a pampas cat by a team of conservationists won the People's Choice Award. The group wrote on Instagram: "We were attempting to capture a pampas cat to fit it a GPS collar. However, the cat completely ignored the trap, took a selfie in front of it, letting us know it is not going to go easy in our box traps."
Even this ptarmigan, a master of walking on snowy landscapes, slips and falls on his rear end once in a while.
Deer regularly visit my backyard, but they generally don't come very close to the house. On this day two were busy grazing relatively nearby, so I ran inside to grab my camera. By the time I got back outside only one deer remained, albeit a very big one... #wildlifephotofail #natgeocreative #yourshot #natgeoyourshot #photooftheday
This finalist for the People's Choice Award might have you doing a double-take. No, this isn't one "stretchy" deer but rather two deer positioned just so behind a large tree.
This Mexican gray wolf not only nuzzled the photographer's camera, but it also peed on her tripod.
Watching gorgeous primates, such as these golden snub-nosed monkeys, groom each other is quite enjoyable. Quite sweet. Until one hikes up his bum and sticks it in his groomer's face. #wildlifephotography #wildlife #primate #monkey #rhinopithecus #snubnosedmonkey #wildlifephotofail #china #qinlingmountains #animalkingdom #nature #naturephotography
One of these golden snub-nosed monkeys didn't feel like sitting in the standard grooming formation. Either that, or it wanted a body part other than its back groomed...
When you're done with paparazzi 😛 Post your #wildlifephotofail while there is still time to enter the People's Choice Awards! Tap #linkinbio for details. This fail via @kellyjrusso ・・・ The majestic and powerful black bear...clearly not a fan of cameras. #tongueouttuesday #wildlifephotofail @global_wildlife_conservation
How many times have you told your kids not to stick their tongue out in photos? This bear didn't get the message either.
Let's hope no one was standing underneath this brown dove as it relieved itself in a tree.
This squinty-eyed frog looks like he's coming in for a fist bump.