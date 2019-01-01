When most people think of Finland, they likely imagine a country of sprawling forests and winter wonderlands where everyone is content and has a respectful relationship with wildlife.

Helsinki University student and photographer Ossi Saarinen has lived in Finland his whole life, and his work reveals his passion for nature and animals.

"I've always been interested in animals. Somehow I find their behavior and all very interesting," Saarinen, 22, tells MNN. "Even being in the nature without seeing any animals is very enjoyable for me."

Saarinen has been interested in nature since he was a little boy, but it wasn't until he started taking photos of a family of foxes in 2015 that he realized this love of animals could frame his life's work.

"When I was just starting my photographing career I met a fox family with four tiny cubs. I managed to get some photos and in one of them, it looks like they're all walking towards the camera. It's my favorite not only because I like it as a photo but also because it was the day when my career really started and I felt like it was something I wanted to do in the future as well."