When zoo veterinarians do routine checkups, the process often includes X-rays. And whether those images are of stick-like flamingo legs or a burly tiger's paw, the results can be memorable.

The Oregon Zoo just released a series of animal X-rays taken of many of their residents. The images provide a unique look at wildlife, courtesy of state-of-the-art technology.

Responding to a question on the zoo's Twitter feed, zoo representatives said they got the X-ray images from their veterinary staff, and "intensified the white and black levels to increase clarity and reduce noise." The results are eerily beautiful.

Zoo veterinarians said using digital radiology allows them to get X-ray results more quickly, so they're able to minimize the time animals are spent under anesthesia and being examined. That means less risk for the animals, plus they're able to more easily archive the X-rays to compare them later, and can more easily share them with consultants and veterinarians at other zoos.

Here's an unexpectedly haunting look at some of the zoo's inhabitants.