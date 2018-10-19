When zoo veterinarians do routine checkups, the process often includes X-rays. And whether those images are of stick-like flamingo legs or a burly tiger's paw, the results can be memorable.

The Oregon Zoo just released a series of animal X-rays taken of many of their residents. The images provide a unique look at wildlife, courtesy of state-of-the-art technology.

Responding to a question on the zoo's Twitter feed, zoo representatives said they got the X-ray images from their veterinary staff, and "intensified the white and black levels to increase clarity and reduce noise." The results are eerily beautiful.

Zoo veterinarians said using digital radiology allows them to get X-ray results more quickly, so they're able to minimize the time animals are spent under anesthesia and being examined. That means less risk for the animals, plus they're able to more easily archive the X-rays to compare them later, and can more easily share them with consultants and veterinarians at other zoos.

Here's an unexpectedly haunting look at some of the zoo's inhabitants.

Wolf eel X-ray
This is a wolf eel. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
toco toucan X-ray
This is a toco toucan, also known as a common toucan. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Rodrigues flying fox X-ray
This is a Rodrigues flying fox or Rodrigues fruit bat. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Western pond turtle X-ray
This is a western pond turtle. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Tiger's paw X-ray
This is a tiger's paw. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
three-banded armadillo X-ray
This is a three-banded armadillo. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Screech owl X-ray
This is a screech owl. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Hedgehog with gas bubble X-ray
This is a hedgehog — with a gas bubble! (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Flamingo legs X-ray
These are the legs of a flamingo. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
fat-tailed gecko X-ray
This is a fat-tailed gecko. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Beaver tail X-ray
This is a beaver tail. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
dwarf mongoose X-ray
This is a dwarf mongoose. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)
Ball python X-ray
This is a ball python. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)

