11 animals presumed extinct in the last decade

Gone the way of the dodo

The first decade of the 21st century was ripe with discoveries and innovations in the animal kingdom. New species were found, groundbreaking animal research was published, and some species were brought back from the brink of extinction. But the past 10 years also saw some animals wiped from existence.

Here's a look at the species that were declared extinct this decade — and a few that scientists say may also have gone the way of the dodo during the 21st century.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in January 2011.

