Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

11 animals presumed extinct in the last decade

 PREV NEXT 
An illustration of a dodo

An illustration of a dodo

(Photo: Morphart Creation/Shutterstock)

Gone the way of the dodo

The first decade of the 21st century was ripe with discoveries and innovations in the animal kingdom. New species were found, groundbreaking animal research was published, and some species were brought back from the brink of extinction. But the past 10 years also saw some animals wiped from existence.

Here's a look at the species that were declared extinct this decade — and a few that scientists say may also have gone the way of the dodo during the 21st century.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated since it was originally published in January 2011.

Laura Moss
September 27, 2018, 12:19 p.m.
More From MNN
WoolyMammothClone_main_1209 14 extinct animals that could be resurrected
Monito del Monte, Takahe Lord Howe Island stick insect Lazarus species: 13 'extinct' animals found alive
tuna 6 things to know about Earth's 6th mass extinction

Trending on MNN

An old tree in Portugal's Alentejo region The world's 10 oldest living trees
Polynesian seafarers Polynesian seafarers discovered America long before Europeans, says DNA study
Blood type personality What your blood type says about you
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
noctilucent clouds These electric-blue night clouds are expanding around the globe, says NASA
An image captured by Hayabusa2 spacecraft rovers as it "hopped" along the surface of an asteroid See the first images from an asteroid's surface