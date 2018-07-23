12 facts to change the way you see elephants

Elephants are complicated

Elephants captivate our hearts and imaginations. They astound us with their size and strength, such a contrast with their gentle nature and delicate touch. Despite their long history alongside humans, we have only recently begun to truly understand and explore the internal workings of these beautiful creatures.

Do elephants cry? Do they really have memorials for their dead? And importantly, was the Loch Ness Monster really an elephant?! We explore the lives of elephants and discover just how much we can relate to these huge, intellectually complex animals. (And yes, we'll absolutely address the Loch Ness Monster thing.)

Learn about the complex emotional and social lives of elephants, as well as some of their extraordinary abilities thanks to special adaptations. (Yep, we're talking about that amazing trunk!) Click through to learn something new — you'll never look at elephants the same way again.

This gallery was originally written in November 2015 and has been updated with more recent information.