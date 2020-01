Otterly awesome

Otters are perhaps one of the most charismatic of mammals. They possess cleverness and playfulness in equal quantities, and an abundance of cute. But don't let the adorable face distract you from all the many other fascinating qualities of otters. We have 15 interesting facts (and yes, ridiculously cute photos) about otters that will keep you fascinated!

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated with new information since it was published in September 2015.