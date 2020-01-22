9 illuminating facts about iguanas

Simply amazing lizards

Unless you're a herpetologist or dedicated reptile enthusiast, you might not know much about iguanas. These docile creatures are laid-back, and their unassuming nature is often the root of many misconceptions.

Although they may seem quite stoney on the surface (literally — they can be as still as rocks!), the truth is, iguanas are majestic, complex creatures. In addition to being some of the largest lizards in the Americas, iguanas are highly adaptive animals that are found in a variety of environments, including tropical forests, arid deserts and even in the water.

If you're looking for a crash course on the wonderful world of iguanas, here a few fascinating facts about these amazing creatures.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was published in April 2016.