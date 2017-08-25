8 animals that prefer to dine with company

The more the merrier

Humans are social eaters. We often share mealtimes with friends or family and use the opportunity to socialize or discuss issues of the day. It's a practice ingrained in our history and language. We break bread, we gather around the table, we "do lunch."

Well, some animals do the same thing ... sort of. They don't reserve a booth at your favorite restaurant, of course, but they do prefer to dine with company rather than solo. While scientists don't know exactly why some animals are social eaters and some are not, they believe it has to do with a mutation in a gene responsible for feeding impulses.

The difference between humans and other animals (as far as social eating goes) lies within our motivation. While humans dine together largely for social reasons, animals do it because they hunt together or need to stay together for protection.

Here's a look at eight animals that are social eaters and how they share a meal.