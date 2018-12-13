7 of the smallest amphibians and reptiles

Teeny tiny creatures

Just because something is small doesn't mean it isn't a big deal. Take the Brookesia micra, a leaf chameleon found only on a tiny islet located near Madagascar. Described for the first time in 2012, a male B. micra is about 0.6 inches (15 to 16 millimeters) long. That's barely larger than a tablet of aspirin. The species may represent an extreme case of dwarfism, and a few of its immediate relatives on the islet are roughly the same size.

As minuscule as B. micra is, there are even tinier examples of amphibians and reptiles in the wild, facing down the big world.