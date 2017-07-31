Capturing its prey with stinging tentacles, this creature loves to dine on shrimp and small fishes found in the cold coastal waters of the Eastern Pacific. What is it?

The sea anemone feeds on small fishes and a variety of invertebrates it captures with its sturdy, stinging tentacles. Luckily for clown anemonefish, they (along with a few other fish species) are immune to the anemone's sting. They use the anemone for shelter and protection.

While you normally find sea anemones anchored on rocks and coral reefs, they can move to a new home if food is sparse or a predator threatens them. Some simply ride the tide, while others will do "handstands" and travel on their tentacles. Sometimes a passing hermit crab will even let them hitch a ride.