Everyone needs a cute animal fix now and then, whether they know it or not. If you’re tired of cat videos (or cats aren’t your thing), it’s time to check out the webcams at Georgia Aquarium. Unlike the cats in those videos, these creatures are doing something different every time you look — and they definitely don’t hate water.

Fair warning: Once you start watching, you may get hooked. Don’t blame us for the hours lost.

Jelly webcam

You can skip your daily meditation and instead dedicate 10 minutes to watching jellies drift with the current, tentacles streaming like curvy contrails in a bright blue sky. See them move through the water by contracting their bodies. Mesmerizing is the word you’re searching for.

Ocean Voyager webcam

Ever seen a whale shark up close? You will on this webcam, if you’re patient. Keep the window open and wait for one of the gentle giants to swim by. Meanwhile, you’ll get a glimpse at manta rays (the only manta rays in a U.S. aquarium), sharks and schools of fish of all sorts, all quietly coexisting in the same H20.

African Penguin webcam

These tuxedo-clad charmers are always good for a chuckle as they waddle and hop and occasionally take a dive (again, patience will be rewarded, friends). If you see two birds fixing each other’s feathers like an old married couple, that’s probably what they are. (“Bonded pair” in science speak.) If you think they look awkward on land, keep in mind these birds can muster speeds of up to 12 miles per hour in water, in short bursts, anyway. Not bad for a creature about two feet tall. If you catch them during chill time, try again later.

Zebra Shark Pups webcam

Even if you’ve seen a zebra shark before, you’d be forgiven for not knowing what these wiggly babies with impressively long tails are. They are newly hatched zebra shark pups, checking out the world for the first time. When they grow up, they’ll lose their zebra stripes and become tan with dark spots, looking more like leopards.

Beluga Whale webcam

At first glance, they might look like extra-long albino dolphins, but soon enough, you’d notice they lack a dorsal fin. They are, in fact, beluga whales, also called sea canaries because of their high-pitched sounds. They’re known for their uniquely shaped head (that rounded part is called a melon, and they use it for echolocation). And don’t call them stocky; nature designed them that way. (If you swam in Arctic water, you’d want a lot of blubber, too.) You might catch them playing with an enrichment device, such as a thick strip of cloth or a ball, to keep them stimulated.

Indo-Pacific Barrier Reef webcam

Watching this is like having the world’s best aquarium, complete with a living coral reef, on your desk. No snorkel or fins needed to see thousands of tropical fish representing more than 90 species, including bluespine unicornfish, spotted sweetlips and yellow tangs galore.

To discover even more Georgia Aquarium webcams, go to https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/experience/explore/connect/webcams.

And of course, to see the exhibits in real life, visit Georgia Aquarium at its home in Atlanta. You can buy tickets and check out special offers at https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/experience/visit/tickets/tickets-offers.