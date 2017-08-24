Behind the scenes at Georgia Aquarium's Tropical Diver

To say that Kimberly Stone, curator of fish and invertebrates at Georgia Aquarium, cares about the ocean would be an understatement.

“I sometimes feel like salt water runs through my veins,” said Stone. One of her missions in life is to help restore the coral reefs she loved as a child growing up on an island.





Stone helped design the Indo-Pacific reef tank in the Aquarium’s Tropical Diver gallery. The exhibit is one of the largest live coral reef tanks in the world and introduces visitors to these amazing ecosystems built by tiny living animals.





Coral reefs face serious challenges in today’s environment. For example, as carbon dioxide levels rise, ocean waters are becoming more acidic and it is getting harder for corals to build the hard skeletons that make up the reefs on which many species depend. Global warming can cause coral to bleach and die, while sewage runoff can smother them with algae or infect them with lethal diseases.





“The only way that we’re going to be able to help the animals and the ocean itself is to educate people about what is truly happening to that environment and what they can do to help,” said Stone.





As part of its conservation efforts, Georgia Aquarium partners with the Coral Restoration Foundation in the Florida Keys, helping them grow corals in their offshore nursery and reproduce corals out in the wild. The hope is that one day the reefs will become self-sustaining, able to reproduce naturally in their own environment.





Watch the video to find out what Stone says is the number one problem facing oceans today (it might surprise you!) and what you can do — no matter where you live — to help.