Beneath the Scenes: How Georgia Aquarium creates and conserves its own sea water

Georgia Aquarium is home to tens of thousands of animals, covering 500 species. Many of these animals come from saltwater habitats. Since the Aquarium is hundreds of miles away from the nearest coast, they can't pump in and dump out ocean water on a daily basis. This means they have to make synthetic sea water.

John Masson, senior manager of Life Support Systems, works to make sure the Aquarium can support sea life even though it's so far from the ocean.

His first step? Making sea water.

There are more than 10,000 gallons of water at the Georgia Aquarium. And today, a member of the facility's staff showed us how they're able to conserve approximately 99 percent of that water.



Masson showed our reporter how the Aquarium's closed-loop conservation system works, and how it's able to keep its inhabitants healthy.



