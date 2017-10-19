Studying whale sharks to help them survive

Whale sharks are the biggest fish in the ocean, yet scientists don't know much about them. Georgia Aquarium is working to change that.

It's the only aquarium in the western hemisphere to display these elusive gentle giants. It also protects whale sharks through research and conservation efforts in the laboratory and in the field. For example, it was the first to successfully map the complete shark DNA genome, which can reveal hints at how the sharks' immune system works.

Watch the video to find out where the Aquarium's researchers have traveled to observe these fish in their natural habitats, how they track them, and what you can do to help protect this endangered species.