This was another year of incredible animal stories, but there are several that stood out from the pack. From an enormous clam unexpectedly spewing out a mysterious goo to an adorable family of lynxes popping up in someone's yard, these are the best animal stories published on Mother Nature Network this year.

Bizarre clam video weirds out the Internet

A Pacific razor clam spews water and sand up from its siphon. (Photo: Kate Taylor/Facebook)

When we think of clams, we tend to think of tiny mollusks that can fit in the palm of our hand. Well, the Pacific razor clam is an entirely different looking animal.

In this viral video, the clam is roughly the size of a frisbee. Then suddenly, it protrudes out of its shell and looks like it's putting on some dance moves! In reality, it's burrowing itself deep into the sand.

But that's not even the crazy part. Just when you think the entire animal is about to sink into the sand, suddenly gray water gushes out of it like a fire hydrant!

'You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks'

Paddleboarding with sharks in California. (Photo: Snapshot from video)

A beautiful, sunny day in California in May was perfect for being out in the water — and a shiver of sharks agreed! 15 great white sharks were swimming close to the shore near a group of people on paddleboards.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department flew in a helicopter above the water, making announcements to warn people. "Be advised, State Parks is asking us to make an announcement to let you know that you are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks," the announcer says. "They are advising you that you exit the water in a calm manner."

How 3 Indian snake catchers caught 14 Burmese pythons in 2 weeks in Florida

Burmese pythons are an invasive species in the Florida Everglades, where they live in hard-to-search marshes and devour animals of all shapes and sizes. (Photo: Heiko Kiera/Shutterstock)

For years, Florida wildlife officials have struggled to tackle a growing problem in the Everglades: the invasive Burmese python, which devours mammals (like raccoons, opossum and rabbits) and out-competes native predators (such as alligators) in the process.

Every year, amateur snake hunters compete to see who can catch the most pythons. incredibly this year, two Irula tribesmen from India caught 14 pythons in just two weeks! That's a lot considering that in 2016 about 1,000 hunters caught 106 snakes total.

Eastern Indigo snake reintroduced into the wild

The eastern indigo snake was recently reintroduced to Apilachicola Bluffs and Marine Preserve in Florida. (Photo: Patrick K. Campbell/Shutterstock)

Here's another snake story out of Florida for you, but this time the snakes were released into the wild. The Eastern Indigo snake is different from most snakes because it actually eats other snakes! I guess that would make it a cannibal snake? Either way this snake is special for another reason.

They're an apex species, which means they sit at the top of the food chain, affecting how well the animals and plants below fare. But due to habitat loss and fragmentation, the last eastern indigo snake spotted in northern Florida was in 1982.

More Eastern Indigo snakes will be reintroduced into the wild over the next 10 years. “The eastern indigo snake has been listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1978, and today’s release is an important milestone in our efforts toward recovering this important reptile,” said Cindy Dohner, regional director for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) in a release.

Photographer snaps lynx family portrait

Tim Newton caught this family of lynxes on his front porch in Anchorage, Alaska. (Photo: Tim Newton/Facebook)

When you hear animals creeping along your porch, you think stray dogs or cats are probably responsible — or maybe a bold raccoon. You don't think it's going to be a mother lynx and her family of seven kittens.

A man in Anchorage thought he heard cats, but he was in for quite a surprise. "I crept over to the window and opened the curtains a crack, and could see it looked like a cat," he told KTUU. "But then I noticed it had really big feet and little tiny hairs on its ears." He was lucky enough to capture a few photos of the curious family staring back at him.

