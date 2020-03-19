With humans in lockdown, animals flourish

Animals may not know exactly why humans have decided to make themselves scarce.

Lockdowns that have kept millions of people in their homes — and social distancing measures meant to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus — have brought clear skies, quiet streets and tranquil shores.

There's no denying these are challenging times for humanity. But for many of Earth's other inhabitants, there's a silver lining.

Swans are frolicking in the crystal-clear waters of Venice again. And, thanks to the absence of cruise ships, long-elusive dolphins have returned to the Italian port of Cagliari.

Call it a kind of reverse habitat-encroachment.

"Venice hasn't seen clear canal water in a very long time," Italian photographer Gianluca De Santis tweeted this week. "Dolphins showing up, too. Nature just hit the reset button on us."

Nature hates a vacuum

We've seen this kind of animal renaissance before — in the wake of very different catastrophes.

At the site of the former Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant — where a 2011 meltdown forced the evacuation of thousands of people — animals like wild boar, macaques, and Japanese hares are flourishing.

And, more than 30 years after the Chernobyl disaster, Geiger counters still scold furiously at lingering radiation levels in the area — but wildlife have made an unlikely comeback.

When humans move out of a space, animals move in as these horses did in the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear accident. (Photo: Kate Siomkina/Shutterstock)

It's not all good news for animals

While swans and dolphins in Italy are certainly relishing in the retreat, other animals that have come to rely on humans may actually miss us.

Like the macaques of Lopburi, Thailand. Spending their days loafing around the city's famed Phra Prang Sam Yot monkey temple, these primates have become all-too accustomed to human handouts. But with the coronavirus keeping tourists at bay — and handouts increasingly rare — they've gone all "Gangs of New York" on each other.

You can check out some of the mayhem in the video below:

"The fall in tourist numbers because of COVID-19 may have indeed brought about a shortage of food supply for them," Asmita Sengupta, an ecologist at the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and Environment in India, tells The New York Times.

"Once they get used to being fed by humans, they become habituated to humans and even display hyper-aggression if they are not given food."

On the other hand, the swans of Venice don't mind. Nor the dolphins. And, as more countries ground their citizens, experts suggest animals will take full advantage.

"I've seen what's happened in Venice and we've been thinking about what that means in the UK as well for wildlife," Martin Fowlie, media manager for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, tells Express.

"We are some weeks behind Italy, but I imagine there will be some things that will happen that will have an effect on wildlife and the changes we will see.

"Since World War 2, UK wildlife has been in general decline, there are some species doing better, but on the whole, the majority of species have been doing less well."

But the hushing of cities and towns and countrysides, he adds, may not only benefit animals. Humans too may soon emerge from their homes with a new understanding of their relationship with the natural world. We might even look to preserve that kind of peace.

