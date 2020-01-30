Members of the 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force volunteer in the best possible way. (Photo: Department of Defence)

Australian Army soldiers are on the front lines alongside firefighters, battling the bushfires affecting so many human and animal lives.

And during a short break from working the fires, members of the 16th Regiment Emergency Support Force of the 9th Brigade decided to help in another way as well.

The Emergency Support Force used their time off last week to visit Cleland Wildlife Park to help feed koalas displaced by the fires in South Australia.

The men and women from the 16 Regiment nursed the koalas during feeding time, administering required nutrients through syringes.

Soldiers outside of Cleland Wildlife Park in South Australia. (Photo: Department of Defence)

"Supporting our furry friends during feeding time and by building climbing mounts inside the park. A great morale boost for our hard working team in the Adelaide Hills," the caption reads in the Facebook photo post.

Even more inspiring, once their rest time volunteering at the park was over, they went right back out to fight the fires.

This displaced koala seems to appreciate the helping hand. (Photo: Department of Defence)

More than a billion animals may have been killed in the Australian bushfires, and the widespread fires have cast doubts on the future of koalas.

Another large heatwave hit the eastern and southern coasts in recent days, causing concern that another round of bushfires may be on the way for an already devastated area.

The New South Whales government announced an official inquiry Wednesday into the unprecedented bushfire crisis to see what affect climate change may be having.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

Australian soldiers use time off from fighting fires to feed displaced koalas

Australian soldiers from the 9th Brigade used their day off to help feed displaced koalas affected by bushfires at Cleland Wildlife Park.