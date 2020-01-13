Australian wildlife officials air-drop carrots, sweet potatoes to help struggling wallabies

Wallabies, koalas and kangaroos affected by the massive Australian wildfires have been in desperate need of water and food.



You may have seen one of the many viral videos on social media of wildlife approaching people for something to drink or eat.

In response, the New South Wales government has initiated "Operation Rock Wallaby." Helicopters loaded with thousands of pounds of food are flying over devastated areas, dropping carrots and sweet potatoes along the way.

Carrots dropped in area affected by bushfires. (Photo: Matt Kean MP/NSW Office of Environment & Heritage)

As part of their post-fire recovery efforts, wildlife officials are working specifically to save brush-tailed rock wallabies, dropping more than 4,500 pounds of food and water across six different colonies over the past week.

"The provision of supplementary food is one of the key strategies we are deploying to promote the survival and recovery of endangered species like the brush-tailed rock wallaby," New South Wales Minister for Energy and Environment Matt Kean said in a statement. "Initial fire assessments indicate the habitat of several important brush-tailed rock-wallaby populations was burnt in the recent bushfires. The wallabies typically survive the fire itself, but are then left stranded with limited natural food as the fire takes out the vegetation around their rocky habitat."

Cameras are being set up in the affected areas to monitor food levels and animal behavior. Officials say intensive feral predator control will also be implemented.

A wallaby enjoying one of the dropped carrots. (Photo: Matt Kean MP/NSW Office of Environment & Heritage)

Brush-tailed rock wallabies are endangered in New South Wales. Of the 15 wallaby species, most have disappeared or are considered threatened.

Millions of animals have been impacted or killed by the bushfires. Officials say they'll continue to supply supplementary food and water supplies for wildlife until their natural resources replenish.

As of Jan, 10, 24.7 million acres of have been scorched by the bushfires. They have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and destroyed more than 2,000 homes.

You can learn more about ways to help the animals and firefighters battling the blazes in Australia.

