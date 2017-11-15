Thousands are honoring "The Crocodile Hunter" on social media today as Nov. 15 has been declared Steve Irwin Day.

His daughter, Bindi Irwin, posted a heartfelt message about her father on Instagram. She also asked that others continue to support conservation of wildlife.

"Today we remember all that Dad achieved for wildlife and wild places around the world. He taught me that we must all treat animals the way we wish to be treated. I think that his advice applies to both animals and people. In order to protect our planet, we must first learn to be kind in every part of life," Bindi said in part on her post.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming a documentary. He was 44 when he passed away.

His daughter Bindi, his son Robert, and his wife Terri gathered at the Australia Zoo for a live video event for those to celebrate Steve's life and what he stood for.

Bindi was 8 years old when he father passed away, but she continues his conservation work at the Australian Zoo in Queensland.

Steve Irwin hosted several shows on Animal Planet including "The Crocodile Hunter" (1996-2007), "Croc Files" (1999-2001) and "The Crocodile Hunter Diaries" (2002-2006).

The Australia Zoo was opened by Steve's parents and eventually operated by Steve himself.