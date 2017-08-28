Disasters create unlikely friendships. People who otherwise may have never met find themselves surviving the storm together.

Such was the case for a Houston cab driver and an unlikely creature.

Cabbie William Bruso was shopping for supplies prior to Hurricane Harvey's landfall. When he returned to his car, a Cooper's hawk was sitting in the passenger seat of his car. Despite Bruso's best efforts, the hawk refused to leave.

So instead of getting aggressive with the hawk, Bruso christened the hawk Harvey and brought it home with him. "He's dead set on hunkering down, so, here we go," Bruso said in the fourth video update regarding his story with the hawk.

The result? Harvey the hawk got a perch near a liquor shelf, a bowl of water, some chicken hearts and a dry place to ride out the hurricane.

By Saturday night, Bruso had contacted the Texas Wildlife Rehabilitation Coalition to collect Harvey the hawk, provide any medical services the hawk might need and help it take flight back into its natural habitat.

"I feel so humbled and blessed to have been given the opportunity to give refuge to Sgnt [sic] Hurricane Harvey upon his own request," Bruso wrote in the description for the video above.

While it's very unlikely that Bruso and Harvey the Hawk will ever cross paths again, who knows if the two will meet somewhere in the future. If so, we hope it's under better circumstances.

You can watch the other updates Bruso shared on his YouTube channel.