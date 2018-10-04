Hungry bears compete in Fat Bear Week

Although packing on pounds may not be your goal, gaining serious weight is a necessity for the brown bears of Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve.

Large amounts of body fat are a sign of good health and a key factor in survival. The bears depend on hefty fat stores to help them make it through hibernation, which often lasts as long as six months. During that period, bears can lose as much as one-third of their body mass while cocooned in their dens.

To prepare, the bears of Brooks River in the park are in a period of near-constant binging — called hyperphagia — and October is when they're at their heaviest. To show off this dramatic weight gain and call attention to the bears' amazing adaptive abilities to survive, Katmai holds an annual Fat Bear Week in early October.

Each day in early October, the park posts online matchups between two heavyweight ursine contenders. The photos show the bears in early summer versus fall to point out each one's transformative weight gain over those key eating months. People then vote on which of the pair looks the heftiest. The winner each day advances to the next round, until one earns the title of "Fattest Bear" on Fat Bear Tuesday.

Here's bear 409 Beadnose shown in June and again at the end of September. She won the title in 2015. (Photo: Katmai National Park & Preserve)

There are some pretty strong competitors this year, according to a park news release, including bear 747 "whose belly barely makes clearance with the ground." There's also bear 435, aka Holly, who is feeding herself and two cubs. They're all trying to unseat reigning champion bear 480 Otis.

You can vote daily for your favorite bears on Katmai's Facebook page. But if you want to follow the bears more closely, they are featured on explore.org's bear cams, which we also highlight on MNN's Facebook page. Viewers can check out the 24-hour stream as they catch and feed on sockeye salmon in the Brooks River and otherwise prepare for the heated competition.

This planned weight gain is a key for the bears, and it's nice to see the conversation focused in this way. As the park writes, "There's no fat shaming here; we’re celebrating the survival of Katmai’s most successful bears."

Hungry bears compete in Fat Bear Week

