Seems like Fiona likes to look at her fans as much as they like to look at her! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/c20pnmjoMz — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 2, 2017

The story of Fiona the hippo, born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, has captured the hearts of folks all over the world, thanks in no small part to the zoo making sure Fiona maintains a great social media presence.

Through the zoo's blog posts, pictures and videos, we've watched Fiona grow from being a severely underweight infant, weighing a mere 29 pounds when she was born ...

... to appreciating that her fat rolls are really coming in nicely.

Hooray! Fiona's neck rolls are getting bigger! Today the scale read 421lbs for this chunky chunky hippo. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/jlxaNNPs7e — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 7, 2017

All this social media exposure, however, seems to have made Fiona hyper aware of cameras. She's always eager for a photo op, whether it's giving the camera a quick look ...

Fiona just peeking up to say Hi! She seems to always know when a camera is pointed at her. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/IkILgbpECy — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 29, 2017

... or seeming to photobomb her own family portrait.

Baby hippo Fiona with her parents, Bibi and Henry, at the Cincinnati Zoo (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden/Facebook)

OK, maybe she's actually always photobombing.

Fiona and Bibi are now sharing space overnight! She has outgrown her blue pool and uses the big indoor pool with mom. pic.twitter.com/UuWgP7uHQZ — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 17, 2017

Basically, we think Fiona is pretty great. And if you're not convinced — or you just want to revel in the Fiona-ness of it all because it'll make your day better — here's more evidence of how awesome this little hippo really is.

For instance, she knows how to celebrate National Watermelon Day with her mom, Bibi.

And she's making important, symbiotic friendships with the local wildlife.

Tilapia keep the water clean by eating hippo dung & eat dead skin off hippos to keep them clean.This = symbiotic relationship #FionaFishBath pic.twitter.com/20R4QM5QFu — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 26, 2017

She does act like a little kid sometimes. She can be a little sassy to Bibi while Bibi is eating.

It's official! Fiona is the world's sassiest hippo ever! Here she is inside pestering her mom Bibi while she eats. 💯💕👑😎 pic.twitter.com/6dRXzvDDHL — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 1, 2017

While other times, she just likes to show off every now and then, as if to say, "Look what I can do!"

Fiona showing off her porpoising skills! Read more about why hippos can't really swim: https://t.co/vYmTzdo1rQ pic.twitter.com/BzwW7eScnp — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 31, 2017

Of course, it would be nice if Fiona learned to cover her mouth, too.

Hippo hairball? Not really but Fiona did need to clear her throat! #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/xfzAM5iMCV — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 7, 2017

But sometimes Fiona just wants to chill with Bibi and her father, Henry.

A nap may not seem significant but it was an important milestone for #TeamFiona to see our hippo bloat sleeping together as one “pod” pic.twitter.com/raf0odruBc — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) July 13, 2017

Fiona's development continues to look good. She's also getting used to solid foods. Watch her dig into that lettuce leaf!

Next milestone:transitioning from formula➡️solids so she can currently eat anything that Bibi is offered like grain, beet pulp, 🍎🍌& lettuce pic.twitter.com/8d6AuyJvF5 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) August 9, 2017

And if you have any doubts about Fiona's fame, well, you know you've made it when someone changes the lyrics to "My Sharona" in your honor.

(Sorry not sorry that Fiona will be in your head for the rest of the day.)