The story of Fiona the hippo, born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo on Jan. 24, 2017, has captured the hearts of folks all over the world, thanks in no small part to the zoo making sure Fiona maintains a great social media presence.

Through the zoo's blog posts, pictures and videos, we've watched Fiona grow from being a severely underweight infant, weighing a mere 29 pounds when she was born ...

... to appreciating that her fat rolls are really coming in nicely.

All this social media exposure, however, seems to have made Fiona hyper aware of cameras. She's always eager for a photo op, whether it's giving the camera a quick look ...

... or seeming to photobomb her own family portrait.

Baby hippo Fiona with her parents, Bibi and Henry, at the Cincinnati Zoo Baby hippo Fiona with her parents, Bibi and Henry, at the Cincinnati Zoo (Photo: Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden/Facebook)

OK, maybe she's actually always photobombing.

Basically, we think Fiona is pretty great. And if you're not convinced — or you just want to revel in the Fiona-ness of it all because it'll make your day better — here's more evidence of how awesome this little hippo really is.

For instance, she knows how to celebrate National Watermelon Day with her mom, Bibi.

And she's making important, symbiotic friendships with the local wildlife.

She does act like a little kid sometimes. She can be a little sassy to Bibi while Bibi is eating.

While other times, she just likes to show off every now and then, as if to say, "Look what I can do!"

Of course, it would be nice if Fiona learned to cover her mouth, too.

But sometimes Fiona just wants to chill with Bibi and her father, Henry.

Fiona's development continues to look good. She's also getting used to solid foods. Watch her dig into that lettuce leaf!

And if you have any doubts about Fiona's fame, well, you know you've made it when someone changes the lyrics to "My Sharona" in your honor.

(Sorry not sorry that Fiona will be in your head for the rest of the day.)

