If the employees whistled a happy tune while they worked, you'd think for sure you were in a Disney establishment. But at this French theme park, it’s birds that are doing the work, and they're rewarded for their efforts with food.

At Puy du Fou, a historical theme park in Western France, six rooks have been trained to pick up cigarette butts and trash. Rooks are members of the Corvidae family (informally called the crow family), which also includes crows, ravens, jays and magpies. The species are all known for their brains and craftiness.

"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean" but also to show that "nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment," Nicolas de Villiers, park president, told Agence France Presse.

Rooks are considered to be "particularly intelligent" and in the right circumstances "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play," Villiers said.

They also know how to negotiate a decent salary.

Each time the rooks deposit a piece of trash into a small box in the park, a nugget of food pops out.

The intelligence of crows

Researchers have found that crows use tools, solve puzzles and can even operate vending machines. For one machine, crows received a peanut each time they put a coin in the slot.

In fact, the machine's inventor, Josh Klein, explains in the video above that if a crow can be trained to pick up coins, the possibilities are endless.

"So, what's significant about this to me isn't that we can train crows to pick up peanuts," he says. "Mind you, there's 216 million dollars' worth of change lost every year, but I'm not sure I can depend on that [return on investment] from crows."

"Instead, I think we should look a little bit larger. I think crows can be trained to do other things. For example, why not train them to pick up garbage after stadium events? Or find expensive components from discarded electronics? Or maybe do search and rescue? The main point of all this for me is, we can find mutually beneficial systems for these species. We can find ways to interact with these other species that doesn't involve exterminating them, but involves finding an equilibrium with them that's a useful balance."