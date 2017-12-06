It’s hard to tally the tragic toll of wildfires when many of them still burn out of control.

More than 100,000 people are on the move in Southern California, chased by fast-moving fires that even an army of firefighters is struggling to keep in check.

Some 11,377 acres of the Angeles National Forest have been scorched. The biggest of those blazes — dubbed the Thomas Fire — has devoured 65,000 acres of farmland.

But sometimes, a single act of compassion can tip the scales toward hope.

This panicked horse had tried to flee in a fire in Sylmar — only to fall into a crevice. Gina Silva, a news reporter at Fox 11 Los Angeles, was covering the wildfires in the area when she came across the animal.

“Horse needs help!!! Stuck in a tiny gap.” she tweeted.

Horse needs help!!! Stuck in a tiny gap. Fell running away from fire in Sylmar. 12122 Kagel Canyon. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/qwRsdgY63i — Gina Silva (@ginasilvafox11) December 5, 2017

Moments later, firefighters made their way to the scene, along with a battalion of volunteers.

The terrified animal was lifted from the crevice and transported to a hospital. From there, the horse, whose name is Kenny, was taken to an evacuation barn — one of many structures hastily built to house four-legged refugees.

Horse still stuck but rescuers are now on scene. He fell and got stuck in small crevice. @FOXLA @GDLA pic.twitter.com/xv21pL8C39 — Gina Silva (@ginasilvafox11) December 5, 2017

Matt Ciociolo, a volunteer who has been rescuing horses along the wildfire’s warpath, tells MNN the horse has since been reunited with his owner.

And Kenny — back on his hooves, with a bandage covering one leg and another around his neck — is expected to make a full recovery.

And so too, will the spirits of a thousands, human and animal alike — with a little time. And a lot of compassion.