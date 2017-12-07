Wildfires are rapidly spreading across southern California, forcing thousands of residents and animals to flee.

The fires have scorched more than 100,000 acres in just a matter of days, and they are nowhere near containment. Firefighters are battling strong Santa Ana winds and dry vegetation, two elements that are causing the fires to spread so quickly.



As a result, hundreds of animals and pets are in need of shelter, food and medical treatment.



From afar, it’s difficult to know how you can help, but there are concrete steps you can take:



The Humane Society of Ventura County has taken in more than 300 animals — from dogs and cats to horses, donkeys and alpacas. While the animals there are safe and sheltered, the organization needs food and supplies to care for them. The group's number one priority is food for the large animals. They are also asking for monetary donations or items from their Amazon wishlist.

The Los Angeles Animal Care Foundation provides equipment, supplies and training to first responders who rescue animals. Of course, monetary donations are flexible and can go towards food, shelter, veterinary care and search efforts to reunite pets with their owners.

Do you live in southern California and are able to provide a temporary home for these animals?



The East Valley Animal Services in Van Nuys needs volunteers to foster pets temporarily. If you're unable to foster but would like to donate supplies, they are in desperate need of water buckets, pitch forks and hay for horses.