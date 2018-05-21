Police officers get all sorts of weird calls — especially around 5 in the morning. Just ask the North Ridgeville Police Department, about 25 miles southwest of Cleveland. The department got a call on May 19 from a man who said he was walking home from a train station and was being followed by a pig and didn't know what to do.

"A pig. Riiiight," the department posted on Facebook. "Night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy walking home from the bar at 5:26 in the morning. He was at least drunk enough to call the police on himself while hallucinating."

Surprisingly, the responding officers found a very sober gentleman walking home from a train station (not a bar). And he was being followed by a very persistent pig.

The patrolman managed to "wrangle" the wayward pig and get her into the patrol car. And the police department attempted to nip any potential jokes in the bud.

"Also, we will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they're funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard."

The pig, who is named Zoey, was returned to her owner — and hopefully the citizen who reported the stalking is no worse for the encounter.

As for the North Ridgeville P.D., this isn't its first unusual animal encounter. A few years ago, the department had a call about a kangaroo.

"You’d have thought we would have learned our lesson after the kangaroo incident," the department posted this time around. "Is this real life?"